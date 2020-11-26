Balasore: In a bizarre incident Wednesday evening, Remuna police arrested a constable for repeatedly establishing physical relationship with a girl on the pretext of marriage in Balasore district.

She was later cheated by the cop, the girl alleged.

According to police sources, the 30-year-old accused Padman Saunt belonging to Koraput district was posted at Remuna police station. Two years ago, the cop developed friendship with the girl who was from Mayurbhanj district.

Despite being married, Saunt developed physical intimacy with the girl. However, the victim was unaware of his marital status.

Subsequently when the girl asked the constable to marry her, the man started avoiding her and assaulting her as well. The accused had been absconding since September 21, when the girl learnt about his marital status and lodged an FIR with Remuna police.

Acting on information that the accused was present near Remuna Chhak, police apprehended him and forwarded to court.

PNN