Puri: Kumbharapada police detained two persons Friday for allegedly entering into Gundicha Temple here in the guise of Srimandir servitors. While questioning them, police found out that the two reside in Kumbharpada and Markandeswar Sahi localities of this town.

Sources said, Friday morning the servitors were engaged in performing rituals inside Gundicha Temple. They found out that the youths had entered the temple also posing as servitors. They were asked to leave the temple premises and follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Instead they disregarded the requests and rushed to the Adap Mandap during Mangal Alati to take darshan of the Chaturdhamurti.

Also Read: Three-inch high chariots with deities atop attract devotees in Khurda

The servitors then informed the police about the incident. Police then arrived and took the duo to the Kumbharapada police station.

The incident however has raised questions about the efficiency of security personals deployed to maintain COVID-19 restrictions around the temple.

PNN