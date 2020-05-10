Berhampur: Amid reports of people fleeing quarantine centres and fighting inside it in COVID-hotspot Ganjam, Odisha police DG Abhay Sunday visited Berhampur to take stock of security preparedness in the district.

With the district reporting maximum COVID cases in the state already and thousands of migrant workers still pouring in, Abhay held a review meeting with senior police officials at the southern range DIG office.

Top officials including southern range DIG Satyabrata Bhoi, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra, Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy and others discussed various aspects to ensure foolproof security at all quarantine centres. Besides, subjects such as law enforcement and checking were discussed, a source said.

Apart from Berhampur, the DGP also visited the check post at Girisola on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.

Notably, Ganjam district has topped the list of COVID affected districts in the state with 118 positive cases. As many as 29 persons tested positive for coronavirus Sunday while one died of the disease in the district.

PNN