Bhubaneswar: Odisha Director General of Police Rajendra Prasad Sharma Friday placed Malkangiri Police Station IIC Ranjan Kumar Sahoo under suspension with immediate effect pending drawal of departmental proceeding for demanding and accepting illegal gratification.

During the period of suspension, Sahoo will remain under the disciplinary control of DIG South Western Range, Koraput.

DGP office sources said, Sahoo was arrested and forwarded to court Friday for demanding Rs 1,00,000 from one Bidyut Charan Dash of Berhampur for submission of case dairy to court to minimise the offence while submitting charge sheet in which the complainant is an accused.

It may be mentioned here that few days ago, a case was registered against the director and principal of a private residential science college for issuing fake certificates.

Malkangiri police had demanded Rs 1 lakh to dismiss the case. The college authorities then contacted the director of Vigilance Debasis Panigrahi and reported about the issue.

A team comprising six DSPs, ten inspectors, four sub inspectors and some staff of Vigilance Department led by Panigrahi set a trap at the police station.

It was when sub inspector Kunal Kumar and Manas Swain were receiving the chemical-laced money the sleuths nabbed them red handed. Later, IIC Ranjan Kumar Sahu was taken to Jeypore after interrogation.