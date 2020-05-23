Bhubaneswar: Odisha police DG Abhay Saturday suspended inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Keonjhar’s Patna police station for using third-degree torture on an accused.

The police DG confirmed the action on Twitter.

According to a source, IIC Sandhyarani Jena had brutally assaulted an accused inside the police station premises. A video of the incident, that has been circulating in social media, shows her kicking and beating up the victim with a baton.

Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) had sought an explanation from the police after the matter reached them.

OHRC had ordered Keonjhar police SP to deduct Rs 10,000 from the salary of Sandhyarani and give the amount to the victim as compensation.

PNN