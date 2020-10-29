Mayurbhanj: A youth is certainly going to lose his vision in one eye thanks to police excesses. The incident was reported from Baripada in Mayurbhanj district Thursday.

As per Sipu Das, the victim, who is a resident of Ward No-25 of Baripada Municipality area, had gone to Station Bazaar to buy medicines Wednesday. At the shop he realized that he had not carried any money. In haste, he was returning home and forgot to put on a helmet.

The police personnel were carrying out a routine helmet and mask checking at Palabani roundabout. Seeing Sipu riding a bike without a helmet, police tried to stop him. It was when Sipu was parking his bike that a constable appeared in the scene and hit him with his lathi. Unfortunately, the lathi hit his right eye and it started bleeding profusely.

Seeing the injury, the police, instead of taking him to a nearby hospital, asked him to leave the spot immediately.

Sipu’s eye got swollen and he complained of not being able to see in his injured eye Thursday. He is undergoing treatment at PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada. It is learnt that the pupil has been damaged.

Sipu’s father is a daily labourer.

When contacted, Town Police Station inspector-in-charge Birendra Senapati said he had discussed with SP Smit P Parmar regarding the matter. All the required medical facilities will be made available to the injured youth and stringent action will be taken against the constable.

PNN