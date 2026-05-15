New Delhi: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Friday said that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all vessels, except for those belonging to countries engaged in a conflict with Iran.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Araghchi said that Iran continues to facilitate the passage of vessels, noting that it had already done so for several Indian ships. He said safe passage of all vessels is Iran’s policy and interest and that Tehran is ready to assist those seeking secure transit.

The Iranian Foreign Minister made these remarks while responding to a question on comments by the United States and China regarding Iran’s nuclear programme and calls for the Strait of Hormuz to remain open following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing Thursday.

“On the Strait of Hormuz, this is also our wish that it will be fully reopened. As far as we are concerned, the Strait of Hormuz is open and all vessels can pass, except the vessels of those countries that are fighting with us,” Araghchi stated.

“Those vessels that want to pass should obviously coordinate with our military because of the mines and obstacles which exist. So we will guide them to pass, as we have done for a number of Indian vessels, and help them to pass. The safe passage of all vessels is our policy and our interest, and we are ready to help those who want to pass safely and securely. This is our policy,” he added.

Referring to Iran’s nuclear programme, Araghchi said that Iran had already proved its position by signing the 2015 nuclear deal, reiterating that Tehran does not seek nuclear weapons. He said Iran maintains a peaceful nuclear programme and has consistently expressed willingness to build confidence in its peaceful nature.

“Well, we share the same opinion. Iran has never wanted nuclear weapons. We have proved that when we signed the deal in 2015, and we have said time and again that we don’t want nuclear weapons, and this is not our policy. We have a peaceful nuclear programme, and we have always been ready to build confidence that this programme is peaceful and will remain peaceful,” he stated.

Stressing that Iran faces what he described as a blockade by the US, Araghchi said that insecurity in the region stems from American aggression. He stated that the situation would return to normal once the hostilities end.

“So obviously the situation is not like the past, but once the aggression ends, then I am sure everything would go back to normal. And we make sure; we make arrangements for the safe passage of all vessels from the Strait of Hormuz together with Oman,” the Iranian Foreign Minister stated.

Marking Tehran’s first high-level diplomatic outreach since the conflict in West Asia began, Araghchi arrived in New Delhi Wednesday for a three-day official visit.

The escalating tensions in West Asia have also rattled global energy markets, with oil and gas prices surging after Iran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz – the strategic shipping corridor between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that carries nearly 20 per cent of the world’s oil and LNG supplies.