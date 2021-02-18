Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police have foiled an attempt by a desperate woman to allegedly immolate self in the close vicinity of Odisha Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar Thursday morning.

This incident occurred a few hours after the House assembled for annual Budget Session of the state legislature for FY 2021-22.

According to sources, the elderly woman belongs to Kujang block of Jagatsinghpur district. She had been roaming near Jayadev Bhawan auditorium premises. All on a sudden in the morning, she attempted to end her life by pouring highly inflammable liquid on her body.

However, the elderly woman was overpowered by policemen on duty near the Assembly. Police personnel immediately took the woman away from the spot and then shifted her to an unknown place.

Exact reason behind the woman’s immolation bid is not yet known.

Notably, this is the second self-immolation attempt made near the Assembly in the last 24 hours. Police personnel had earlier foiled another bid to die by suicide by a person Wednesday evening.

The area under reference is a high-security zone covered under three-tier security arrangement for the ongoing Budget Session. The self-immolation incidents have raised the eyebrows of many people.

PNN