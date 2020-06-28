Athgarh: The inspector-in-charge (IIC) of a police station under Athgarh subdivision in Cuttack district has tested positive for COVID-19, Athgarh SDPO Alok Ranjan Ray Sunday said.

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus in the nearby areas, the district administration has declared the police station as containment zone.

According to a source, there are a total of 22 staff working in the police station and out of which eight have complained of fever.

Also Read: Ganjam collector urges rural people to not enter urban areas for the next 15 days in the wake of surging cases

In view of the situation, a direction to collect the swabs of all 22 staffers including officers working at the police has been issued, SDPO Ray said while adding that all the 22 staffers have been directed to stay inside police station till the release of their swab sample test reports.

Swab samples of the SDPO, who visited the police station, and two drivers will also be collected for COVID-19 testing.

PNN