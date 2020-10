Thane: Police investigating a credit card cheating case involving a couple in Kashimira area of this town have stumbled upon a murder. It happened after the accused husband told them he had killed his wife last October. The murder took place post a fight over financial issues, an official said Monday.

Ashish Ukani (35) and Nikita Ukani (34) were accused of using the credit card swiping machine of a private firm and its invoice system. They had siphoned off Rs 15.65 lakh of a person in December last year, said senior inspector Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police station.

“Ashish and Nikita absconded from their Mira Bhayander locality several weeks before a case was lodged for the credit card fraud December 15. Recently we found through technical surveillance that the couple was in Surat in Gujarat,” Hazare said.

“We managed to arrest Ashish, October 11. We questioned him about the whereabouts of Nikita. Then he confessed that he killed her after an argument over money October 14 last year. Ashish told us he pushed Nikita into a well and she drowned. He then fished out the body and buried it on a farm plot nearby,” Hazare stated.

Hazare said the body of Nikita had been exhumed and a murder charge slapped against Ashish.