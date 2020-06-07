Kesinga: Vigilance sleuths Saturday night arrested ASI Sumeswar Bag of Thuamula Rampur police station in Kalahandi district on charge of taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a person.

Bag was nabbed by the vigilance sleuths red-handed while receiving the bribe from the complainant.

According to a source, Pabitra Nayak – a resident of Maligaon village under Kashipur police station in Rayagada district had complained that Bag was demanding bribe from him to influence a case.

Pabitra’s father had died of lightning strike back in December 2019. The state government had given Rs 4lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased.

However, the deceased had three wives, two from Kalahandi district and one from Rayagada district. Out of the three wives, first and third wives distributed all the compensation money among themselves, without giving the second wife her share. As a result, the second wife lodged an FIR at the Thuamula Rampur police station against the two.

Notably, Pabitra is the son of deceased third wife who resides in Rayagada.

Based on the FIR, Bag called Pabitra to the police station and asked him to pay Rs 50,000 bribe failing which he warned of arresting the man on charges of fraud. Bag also kept Pabitra’s two-wheeler in the police station, he alleged.

Finding no option, Pabitra took the help of Bhawanipatna vigilance department in Kalahandi district and lodged a report.

Based on the allegations, DSP Satyaban Mahananda and other officers of the department planned a trap during which Bag was nabbed by the officers while he was taking the bribe. The officers also arrested the Home guard of the police station who was also involved in the incident.

