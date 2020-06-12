Malkangiri: A police havildar posted at the Motu Police station in this district tested positive Friday for COVID-19. Following up on the matter, the Malkangiri district administration declared the Motu police station as ‘containment zone’ area. The IIC along with the other police personnel have been asked to stay in home quarantine.

SP B Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari said that district officials have started contact tracing operations. The havildar was on duty at the Motu border check-post. A report said that than 25,000 people have returned in the last few days to Odisha through the Motu check-post.

Swab samples of the police personnel in quarantine will be collected from their homes by healthcare workers. The fire brigade has been asked to sanitise the Motu police station.

Notably, three people tested positive for coronavirus Friday in Malkangiri district. The two others are from Taralakota quarantine centre under Korukonda block.

The ditrict administration has also declared an area of approximately 100 metres radius around the Taralakota quarantine centre as ‘containment zone’ for 48 hours.

PNN