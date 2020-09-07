Kolkata: A man in his late 20s was prevented from committing suicide by the police in West Bengal’s Nadia district Monday. This happened after the man posted a status on the social media, a senior Kolkata Police official said.

Facebook authorities had contcted the Kolkata Police cyber cell at around 1.30am Monday through an e-mail. They did so after noticing a video status posted by the man which showed him attempting suicide at his home in Bhimpur, the official informed.

A quick enquiry was initiated and some phone numbers, which were used to create the man’s Facebook profile were found, the officer said.

“Using social engineering, the location of the person was spotted. We also got the phone number of the man’s father. We contacted him and briefed him about the situation,” stated the official.

“The father rushed to his son’s room and rescued him. We also alerted the Nadia district police who informed the Bhimpur police station,” added the official.

A team of policemen rushed to the man’s house from Bhimpur police station and took him to a nearby hospital where he was treated and was later discharged, the official said.

It was learnt that the young man was suffering from depression for the last three years. He had attempted suicide on four occasions previously, the officer said.