Dhenkanal: Police rescued three siblings late Wednesday night including a girl who were hiding under a bush in this town. They alleged that they had taken shelter on the roadside to escape their father who regularly tortures them, police informed Thursday.

Sources said, the residents of apartment building at Dakshina Kali Road in the city spotted the three teenagers lying under a bush and shivering in the cold night. They promptly informed the police. Police arrived and brought the kids out from under the bush. When questioned, the youngsters said that they had run away from their father who regularly beats them up and inflicts torture under the influence of alcohol. They said they were residents of a slum close to the apartment building.

The kids said, feeling frustrated due to the daily beatings they decided to leave home for good. The eldest of the three with tears rolling down his cheeks said, “Our father beats us every day after tying our legs. He wanted us to leave the house. He threatened us with more torture if we return home. We have been living on the roadside for the past few days and have survived by begging.”

Police have launched a probe into the matter. They also provided food and clean clothes to the children.

PNN