Bhawanipatna: Police Thursday seized around 6.5 quintals of explosives and 115 detonators in Kalahandi district and arrested four people.

A statement issued by the Kalahandi Police said that based on an FIR lodged by a mining officer, a joint raid by the Mining department and police was conducted on a stone quarry and crusher at Lakhbahali under Jaypatna police station.

Two explosive-laden vehicles were seized, and four people, including two drivers, were arrested.

Kalahandi SP Nagaraj Devarakonda said that it was discovered that the vehicles were carrying 6.5 quintals of explosives in violation of norms.

The police were investigating the matter further, the SP said.

Meanwhile, a report from Rourkela said that the police took businessman Shravan Agarwal on remand for two days. He was earlier arrested and sent to jail in an explosive heist case.

PNN