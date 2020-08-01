Nabarangpur: Tara, the sniffer dog of Nabarangpur Police, was laid to rest with full police honours at the reserve police ground here Wednesday. Tara, a female Labrador, was ailing for past few days before her death. She was 13 and served the state police for 12 long years.

“Police Tracker Dog (Tara) of Nabarangpur unit has passed away today. We paid our tearful respects to her. She gave a very long and illustrious service to police,” said Nabarangpur SP Nitin Kusalkar in a tweet from his official handle.

In recognition of her illustrious service, she was accorded guard of honour at her burial at the reserve police ground in the town in the presence of SP Nitin Kusalkar. Police personnel laid wreaths on Tara’s body and saluted her while police band played the bugler before she was buried

Tara was inducted into the state police service in May, 2009, after undergoing training at the police ground in state police headquarters in Cuttack. She was first posted in Koraput district and later transferred to Nabarangpur district in July, 2018.

The four-legged brave heart had taken part in several successful search operations including anti-Maoist operations. She had helped solve over 50 cases of murder, dacoities and saved several lives and properties.

PNN