Phulbani: Two women Maoists, who bid adieu to arms months back, got married in Kandhamal. Far away from the path of violence, the Red rebels are going to start their conjugal lives. This has brought joy to their families and local residents. Their marriage ceremony was organised at Radha Krishna temple on the premises of the district reserve police at Phulbani in Kandhamal, Sunday.

The two women Maoists are Swapnita Patamajhi (Nandini), a resident of Gudri village under Tumudibandh block and Phulamati Usandhi (Karuna), a resident of Gumudi village of Kanker district in Chhattisgarh. Nandini married Binod and Karuna tied the knot with Sapneswar of G Udaygiri.

As per tradition, the families of the grooms took out processions from the police reserve ground to the Radha Krishna temple. Police personnel received the ‘barat’ and their marriage was organised under the direct supervision of SP Vinit Agrawal. Both Nandini and Karuna expressed their happiness over their marriage and were hopeful of leading happy conjugal lives.

In 2018, Nandini had joined a Maoist camp and worked for over one and half years before surrendering and joining the mainstream in 2019. Karuna had joined the ultra camp in 2008. After working as a Red comrade for 13 years, she gave up arms and surrendered before the DGP in 2021. As per the police, both the former rebels have been provided various facilities. They have imparted training in tailoring. “I wish them happy conjugal life. All possible help will be provided to them. I urge other Maoist sisters to eschew the path of violence and join the social mainstream to avail various government benefits,” said SP Vinit Agrawal.