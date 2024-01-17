Bhubaneswar: Police arrested Tuesday Sunki Rana, 36, for her alleged involvement in the murder of city-based restaurateur, Biswajit Nayak, officials said. The woman, originally a resident of Jharsuguda district, was nabbed from Puri by a team of Balianta police station personnel, an officer informed. The decomposed body of Biswajit was found Sunday from his residence in Hirapur under Balianta police station limits. The cops also found a blood-stained wooden stick from the murder spot. Sources said that Biswajit was murdered Saturday and his body was discovered Sunday.

Senior police officials informed that Sunki had earlier spent 12 years in prison for hacking her sister-in-law to death. She was released four years back. Biswajit, reportedly, ran a small eatery shop in VSS Nagar. After his divorce, he and Sunki were involved in an affair. Sunki used to visit Biswajit’s house regularly. Police said that Sunki visited Biswajit’s residence December 30 and was staying there. She was pressurising Biswajit to marry her. They had a heated argument December 12 during which Sunki in a fit of rage attacked Biswajit with a stick. She hit him repeatedly on the head killing him on the spot. Later she concealed the stick and fled to Puri in an auto-rickshaw.