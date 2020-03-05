New Delhi: Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged Thursday that Delhi Police officials posted at Vijay Chowk here stopped his car from proceeding towards Parliament despite his vehicle displaying a valid label issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Chowdhury wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and claimed that the incident was a breach of privilege.

A senior police official said a constable posted at Vijay Chowk had stopped the MP’s vehicle near the barricades to check the label on it. “In the process, the vehicle was stopped for some time. Meanwhile, the Congress leader got annoyed and walked away,” the police official said. The officer added that an enquiry into the matter was being conducted.

In his letter, Chowdhury said that Thursday morning itself he entered the Parlaiment House twice in his car which had a label issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat which is valid upto March 31, 2020.

“Nobody objected to my entry. But to my utter dismay in the afternoon today (Thursday), when I was coming to the Parliament House to attend the afternoon session, the Delhi Police officials posted at Vijay Chowk stopped me from going to Parliament House saying that my car must display the new car label,” informed Chowdhury.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, Chowdhury said, “What is happening in Delhi. We have to come to Parliament several times. Me and (Gurjeet Singh) Aujla sahab were stopped and had to walk down. Look what kind of dictatorship is this,” he said.

It should be stated here that a few days back some miscreants had entered the residence of Chowdhury here. They were involved in a scuffle with some of Chowdhury’s employees. Later Chowdhury alleged that they had ransacked his office and destroyed important documents.

Agencies