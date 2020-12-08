Bargarh: Tension ran high at the Burda village under Bheden police limits in Bargarh district Tuesday as the villagers did not allow the police to enter the village to arrest some of its residents. Police had gone to arrest 27 villagers who have been in connection with a scuffle they had with law protectors November 17. Four platoons of police have been deployed at the village to avoid any untoward incidents.

Notably, one Giridhari Naik (22) of Burda village was found dead at his farm July 18 this year. Demanding arrest of the miscreants, the villagers had gheraoed the Bheden police station November 17.

Alleging that the police were shielding the accused, the angry villagers had resorted to stone pelting. In order to suppress the mob, the police had to resort to a mild lathi charge. In the incident three police personnel and four villagers suffered injuries. They had to be admitted to the Bheden CHC for treatment. A police bus, jeep and three motorcycles were also damaged during the fracas.

In this connection, police booked more than 27 villagers. The cops went to Burda village to arrest those booked. However, they could not do so at they met with stiff opposition from the villagers.

PNN