Mumbai: An offence has been registered against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in Maharashtra. It has happened after a woman police officer accused him of rape on the pretext of marriage. The alleged incident came to light when the victim, a 31-year-old assistant inspector, approached the police with a complaint of sexual assault, informed an official here Friday.

On her complaint, an FIR under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape), 354 (D) – related to stalking – and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty was registered at the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg police station in Central Mumbai, the official said.

The incident took place when the accused was posted in this city. The victim then was working as his subordinate, the official said, citing the complaint. The accused was an Assistant Commissioner of Police at that time. He is currently a DySP posted in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra. The accused allegedly raped the woman after promising to marry her in 2019, but later started avoiding her.

As the woman felt cheated, she approached the Vishaka committee (on sexual harassment at workplace). After an internal inquiry, the offence was registered against the DySP, informed the official. The DySP has not been arrested yet and a probe was underway, the official added.