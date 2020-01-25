Bhubaneswar: Hours after a portion of the link building at the Biju Patnaik International Airport collapsed, major political parties in the state indulged in blame-game Saturday for the mishap.

BJD termed the incident as unfortunate and advised BJP not to indulge in politics over the issue, while BJP alleged nexus between the ruling party and the contracting firm – Dillip Constructions Private Limited.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) spokesperson Sasmit Patra demanded a thorough investigation into the collapse of the under-construction link building of the airport.

“BJD does not endorse politicising human tragedies and accidents like the one that happened at the Bhubaneswar airport. I hope, BJP will not also politicise the incident,” Patra told reporters here.

Patra said, “The roof collapse is an unfortunate incident. We demand that the deceased’s family should get adequate compensation and injured must get medical treatment free of cost. Unlike BJP, BJD doesn’t get involved in politics.”

The BJD leader demanded a detailed probe into the incident and sought action against persons responsible for it.

Slamming the BJD for its advice to his party, BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra said, “Surprisingly when our party has not issued any statement on the mishap, BJD has started pointing fingers towards us. When a portion of Bomikhal bridge collapsed a few years back, we had hit the streets. The then Works Secretary was given a BJD ticket to contest from Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency during recent polls.”

Mohapatra alleged nexus between contractor Dilip Khatai and BJD and bureaucrats. “It seems BJD is trying to shield the contractor. A probe should be ordered to find out the contractor’s connection with the ruling party and what other contracts he has bagged,” he said.

Demanding a CBI probe into the incident and a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the deceased’s family, senior Congress MLA Suresh Routray said the contractor should be arrested.

“This is a serious matter and we must not let it go easily. The Centre is completely responsible for the mishap,” he said.

Had the mishap occurred during the day, the number of casualties would have gone up, he apprehended.

A portion of the Link Building connecting old and new terminals of the Bhubaneswar airport collapsed Friday night killing one labourer and injuring several others. While one of them succumbed to his injuries, another sustained critical injuries. Several others had received minor injuries in the incident.