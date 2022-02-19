Baripada: The second phase of panchayat elections ended peacefully in Mayurbhanj but four booths under Suliapada block saw voters boycotting the polls over lack of development.

Polling officials were seen retuning from booths with empty ballot boxes. According to sources, people of four booths in Kujidiha, Baghada, Deuli and Fania panchayats did not turn up for voting.

Besides, people of two booths had locked the gates of booths Friday in protest against their names missing from voter lists. Since tension prevailed in the areas for hours, more police were deployed at these booths.

People of Asanbani village in Kujidiha panchayat have been grappling with commuting woes in the absence of a pucca road.

Many elderly people are deprived of social security benefits. Residents of Kundiashola village under Fania panchayat abstained from voting at booth-1 and 2 as their names have been missing from voter list.

