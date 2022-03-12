Patana: Two groups in Raidiha panchayat under Patana block in Keonjhar clashed while election for the post of naib sparpach was on.

Enraged people attacked a cop of Saharapada police outpost, leaving him critically injured. OIC Shibaprasad Aicha broke his right hand in the attack, and was later admitted to Karanjia sub-divisional hospital.

This apart, four other policemen were injured. Tension flared up when over 200 people from 11 villages opposed the candidature of Namita Mohant for naib sarpanch.

As police came to intervene, angry people hurled stones and chips at police officials. Following the incident, police have registered a case in this regard, arrested 13 people including three women and seized many bikes.

