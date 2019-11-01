Riyadh: Housefull 4 has entered the Rs 100-crore club and actress Pooja Hegde, who is part of the film’s cast, has expressed her happiness, thanking fans for showering love on the comedy drama.

“It feels amazing when the film makes the money as it means that the audience has loved it and is coming to watch it. We made a mad and fun film and my heartfelt gratitude to the audience for appreciating it,” Pooja Hegde said here Thursday.

The film based on reincarnation spans 600 years from 1419 to 2019, and Pooja played the dual roles of a princess in heartland India and a modern girl of a London-based don.

Pooja, who is currently in Saudi Arabia recently turned a year older. She will next be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in KK Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial venture Jaan.

“We gave the best of our efforts for Housefull 4 and it shows that our efforts have paid off,” informed Pooja. “It was definitely great entertainment also while shooting for the film,” added the actor.

The other stars who are part of Housefull 4 are Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda.

PNN & Agencies