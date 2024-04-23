Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde, who will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Deva alongside Shahid Kapoor, has become the new neighbour to blockbuster director Atlee, known for directing the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer Jawan last year.

The pan-India actress recently moved into a swanky sea-facing abode spanning 4,000 square feet, worth Rs 45 crore, a few days ago. Situated in the prime location of Bandra, Mumbai, the property offers panoramic sea views.

A source revealed, “Pooja Hegde has moved to her new abode, which is in the same building as director Atlee’s residence, where he resides with his family. The actor’s house has been done up in a luxurious way.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has a slew of highly anticipated films in the pipeline. Apart from Deva, she is set to appear in Sanki and has three major South Indian projects on her plate.