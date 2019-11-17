Mumbai: International pop singer Katy Perry, who was in India, thanked filmmaker Karan Johar for the ‘warm welcome’.

Perry took to Instagram story and shared a picture of herself with Karan from the star studded party, which was hosted by the latter in honour of the international sensation.

“Thanks for the warm welcomes,” she captioned the image.

From Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, and from Shahid and Mira Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor, several celebrities from B-Town were present at the welcome party.

The ‘Firework’ hitmaker was in Mumbai for her concert at the One Plus Music Festival where Grammy Award-winning star Dua Lipa also performed her biggest hits.

IANS