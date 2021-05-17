Bhubaneswar: Popular music director as well as singer of Odia films Amarendra Mohanty breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar Monday morning.

According to a source, the renowned music director Mohanty was under treatment for last few days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mohanty’s health condition was critical since Friday and he had been put on ventilator support for the last three days. Despite attempts, he could not be saved leading to his untimely death, a doctor treating him at the COVID-19 facility expressed.

However, daughter of the noted music director Anwesha confirmed the sad demise of her father while briefing media persons.

A pall of gloom descended Odia film industry following his death.

Notably, the veteran personality was a resident of Cuttack. Mohanty has several Odia bhajans and film songs to his credit as a singer and a music director as well. He had composed a number of well-known songs for popular Odia films like ‘Bhai Hela Bhagari’, ‘Stree’, ‘Suna Panjuri’, ‘Kandhei Akhire Luha’ and many more.

PNN