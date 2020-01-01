Baripada: Police and forest department officials Wednesday rescued a porcupine from Sarasposhi village under Karanjia Forest Division in Mayurbhanj district.

According to the forest officials, a villager Arun Kumar Mohanta of Sarasposhi village spotted the porcupine wandering in his compound Wednesday morning and informed Karanjia forest official Dhurbendra Nayak.

On being informed, the official Nayak along with his team and Kadadiha Forester Umakant Behera reached the spot and rescued the porcupine.

The rescued porcupine which is of two feet height and aged around 10-12 years has been released into Paudia Reserve Forest, a forest official said.

PNN