By Manoj Kumar Jena, OP

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the Gopalpur incident, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida recently announced that security will be stepped up at tourist destinations and ‘lovers’ points’ across Odisha to curb crimes against women.

The announcement drew sharp criticism from the Opposition political parties, but the move was welcomed by student groups.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty remarked, “This is no real solution to such heinous crimes. Following the US travel advisory, the Deputy CM’s statement seems more like a panic response. The government must accept that the law-and-order situation is slipping out of control.”

Mohanty further said, “Crimes against women have risen by eight per cent, which is significant. Simply boosting security at ‘lovers’ points’ won’t help. The government must ensure safety across the entire state to truly strengthen the tourism sector.”

Congress state spokesperson Prashant Satpathy said, “The Deputy CM must first clarify whose security she plans to enhance and where. If the government is now thinking of securing ‘lovers’ points’ and tourist spots, what was it doing for the past year?”

He added, “This government has no vision for women’s safety. It reacts only after crimes occur, instead of preventing them. Recent incidents clearly show its crime control mechanism has completely failed.”

Similarly, AAP state president Nishikanta Mohapatra said, “The Deputy CM’s move to enhance security at ‘lovers’ points’ reflects the grim state of law and order. Innocent people are falling victim to crimes every day. Instead of focusing narrowly, the government must assess the overall situation and strengthen security statewide. Swift action against culprits is essential to improve the state’s condition.”

However, students have welcomed the move. “Couples often feel unsafe at public places. Police presence at ‘lovers’ points’ can offer security, but it must be handled sensitively, as it can also create fear,” said Dharitri Das, a master’s student at Rama Devi Women’s University.

Lapita Jena, a journalism student from Ravenshaw University, said, “It’s a welcome step. Students often seek privacy in isolated areas and end up vulnerable to miscreants. This move will help young couples feel safer and reduce instances of eve-teasing and moral policing.”

PNN