Angul: Putting all allegations and speculations to end regarding the eyes being gouged out from two bodies inside the morgue of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Pratap Kumar Behera, quoting the post-mortem reports, said nothing of the sort had happened.

Behera stated that the eyes of the deceased were severely damaged and so the eyeballs had slipped into the sockets. Hence it seemed as if they had been forcibly taken out.

Behera pointed out that the eyes from the body of four-year-old Preeti Gochhayat of Nuahata of Banarpal had not been enucleated. The septicemia infection was so high that her internal organs including kidneys and eyes had puss deposits. This is the reason why the eyeballs got pushed into sockets.

Similarly, the eyes of Jambeswar Naik were damaged in the road accident and the eyeballs had been slipped into the sockets. The doctor further stated that post-mortem reports have been sent to the Health Director and police.

The hospital authorities as a precautionary measure have decided the henceforth the keys of the morgue would be with the doctor on duty at the casualty ward and not with the pharmacist as had been the case so far. The doctor on duty would also have to be present during the time when a body will be shifted to the morgue.

“Process has already been initiated for making the new morgue functional. For the necessary machinery, the medicine corporation has been requested on behalf of the hospital,” informed Behera.

On the other hand, the police investigation into the missing eyes cases is going on. They have examined the footage captured in five CCTV cameras installed at a medicine store on the hospital premises.

