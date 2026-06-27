New Delhi: Amid the controversy surrounding the encounter death of Bharat Tiwari in Bhojpur, a major revelation emerged Saturday that the young man’s body was riddled with five bullets.

Media has accessed the post-mortem report, which details five bullet injuries sustained by Tiwari. According to the report, the first bullet struck the upper front portion of his left thigh. The second hit the inner side of the middle section of the left thigh.

The third bullet struck the inner side of the middle of the right thigh, while the fourth entered the right thigh from the inner side and exited towards the outer side.

The fifth bullet struck the middle of the left leg from the rear, the report stated.

Meanwhile, the East Champaran police have suspended a Constable posted at the Motihari Police Lines after he allegedly made public statements regarding the case which went viral.

Constable Ashish Kumar Tiwari was suspended following a departmental enquiry conducted by the police administration.

Ashish Kumar Tiwari made statements on social media and to media organisations in which he described himself as Bharat Tiwari’s brother and commented publicly on the encounter case.

East Champaran Superintendent of Police, Swarn Prabhat, stated that the matter was investigated by the concerned Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Meanwhile, residents of Bilauti village in Bhojpur district Friday began efforts to preserve Bharat Tiwari’s memory by associating his name with a newly developing settlement in the area.

Local residents and supporters have installed a large signboard at the site where Bharat Tiwari was killed in an encounter June 17.

The board carries the message, “Your sacrifice will always be remembered”, alongside his photograph and the date of his death.

The signboard also states that the proposed settlement has been named Shaheed Bharat Nagar Javainya.

According to local residents, nearly 74 housing units have been allotted in Bilauti for families displaced from Javainya village.

Community members and social activists have proposed that the settlement be officially named Bharat Nagar in memory of Bharat Tiwari.

Residents said that Bharat Tiwari had actively raised local issues and supported villagers in matters related to land and rehabilitation.

Several locals have appealed to the Bihar government to formally recognise the name of the settlement and address the issues that Bharat Tiwari had allegedly raised during his lifetime.

The signboard installed at the site mentions the involvement of the Yuva Parivartan Foundation in Shahpur.

However, the naming initiative is currently a local effort.

No official notification or government approval has yet been issued regarding the proposed name of the settlement.

Bharat Tiwari was killed in an encounter in Bilauti village under the Shahpur police station area June 17.

Police officials have said that officers opened fire in self-defence after Bharat Tiwari allegedly fired at them.

His family, however, has alleged that he had already discarded his weapon before being shot and video evidence suggests the same.

The encounter has generated significant public and political attention.

A judicial enquiry led by retired Patna High Court judge Vinod Kumar Sinha is currently examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The family has continued to demand action against the police personnel involved and has sought an independent investigation into the case.