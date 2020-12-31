Potatoes are a favorite of many. It is hard to imagine any item without potatoes. Potatoes are used in most vegetables. Some like them in a salty and crispy manner. Different types of things are made from potatoes. But for some people, the consumption of potatoes can be dangerous.

Today we are going to tell you which people should stay away from potatoes.

Those who have a problem of acidity should reduce the intake of potatoes. Actually, eating potatoes is more likely to produce gas in the pat. There is a problem of gas by eating potatoes everyday or by eating high-fat potatoes.

Sugar patients should stay away from potato. Potato consumption can prove very harmful for them. Potatoes have a glycemic index, which increases the amount of glucose in the body. To balance the level of sugar in the body, it is important that potatoes should not be consumed.

Those who are troubled by blood pressure should also not consume potatoes. According to research, eating potatoes four or more times a week increases the risk of high blood pressure.

Potato works to increase weight. If you want to lose weight and want to be slim, then potatoes can be harmful for you. Eating more potatoes increases fat and calories.