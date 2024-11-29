Bhograi: Skyrocketing potato prices may return to haunt consumers as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has imposed fresh restrictions on the dispatch of potatoes to states such as Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tripura, and Assam. This move comes in response to rising prices of potatoes and onions, which Banerjee fears will directly impact the consumers in her own state. During a meeting Wednesday with West Bengal Agriculture Marketing Minister Becharam Manna, task force members, and senior administrative officials, Banerjee announced the decision to curb potato exports until market prices stabilise in West Bengal.

In response, from Wednesday night, several hundred trucks carrying potatoes to Odisha were intercepted approximately 35 kms from the state border at checkpoints such as the Belda Naka Point and Bhograi border points like Ramnagar and Digha. Police and administrative authorities detained and inspected vehicles transporting potatoes and onions, eventually sending the trucks back. This decision has sparked concerns over a potential supply crisis in neighboring states dependent on West Bengal for potatoes. Prices of potatoes and onions were increased in Odisha markets Thursday. Potatoes were being sold at Rs 35 per kg in various markets across districts like Balasore Wednesday. However, by Thursday, the price jumped to Rs 40 per kg, with onions exceeding Rs 60 per kg in some places. The escalation in prices is attributed to restrictions on potato transport by the West Bengal government.

The Pragatishil Alu Byabasayi Samiti of West Bengal has been closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, the association’s state president, Lalu Mukherjee, has announced that a traders’ meeting Friday will determine the future course of action. With nearly one month and a half remaining for the new potato harvest, these restrictions are expected to significantly impact Odisha’s supply chain. The state government faces pressure to resolve the issue swiftly, as delays could worsen the crisis and lead to skyrocketing prices. Concerns have also been raised about traders hoarding potatoes in warehouses following the West Bengal government’s transport ban. The state government is urged to take proactive measures to mitigate the issue, as the shortage and rising costs could heavily burden consumers in the state.