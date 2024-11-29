Bhubaneswar: Potato prices increased marginally in Odisha during the last two days as West Bengal has imposed restrictions on the supply of kitchen essentials to the state, traders said Friday.

Hundreds of potato-laden trucks have been stranded near the Odisha-Bengal border as the vehicles have not been permitted to cross the inter-state boundary since Wednesday night.

Many of these vehicles have returned to their point of origin as the potatoes may get damaged.

The traders said potatoes, which were earlier selling at Rs 30 to Rs 33 per kg in the Odisha markets, have now increased to Rs 40 per kg in retail markets. If supply is not restored, the potato prices may again go up, they said.

The Secretary of the All Odisha Traders Association, Sudhakar Panda, has appealed to the Odisha government to intervene and hold talks with the neighbouring state to allow potato trucks to the state.

When asked about the issue, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said there is a disruption in the supply of potatoes from West Bengal.

“We will bring potatoes from Punjab or Uttar Pradesh, and ensure that consumers do not face any problems,” he said.

Odisha requires around 4,500 tonnes of potato daily to meet its needs. The state mostly depends on West Bengal for it.

PTI