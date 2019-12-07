Champua: Somanath Munda, a differently-abled man from Hudi slum under Rajia panchayat of Champua block in Keonjhar district, is yet to receive disability pension despite having necessary papers issued by the administration.

Munda suffers from various unidentified diseases and is forced to lead a miserable life. The man has met the collector a number of times in this context but has received no support so far. He is unable to work owing to his medical conditions that have been weakening him gradually for the last 13 years.

According to Somnath, he underwent a surgery at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) after a wound developed in his left leg. Later, the wound started growing following which he was unable to walk properly. He somehow manages to limp with the help of a bamboo stick.

He was given a disability certificate in 2016 and has been appealing the state government for financial assistance ever since without luck.

PNN