Keonjhar: Separate teams of Vigilance department Tuesday carried out simultaneous raids at several places linked to power distribution company Tata Power Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) deputy manager (Meter Reading) Maheswar Sethi. The raids were conducted over charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A total of five teams carried out raids simultaneously at his residence at the Sponge Colony in Kashipur, in-laws’ house in Rimuli and ancestral house at Mukundapurpatna and two other places.

Since the raids are underway, the exact value of his moveable and immoveable assets is yet to be ascertained. However, the officials of anti-corruption agency are verifying land records, bank passbooks and insurance policy documents in the name of Sethi and his relatives.

Notably, the officials of anti-graft agency had conducted raids on the properties of Ranjan Kumar Danga, senior manager of the Odisha Construction Corporation Limited (OCCL) in Sambalpur district Monday, on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

PNN