Deogaon: The standing committee of the Odisha Assembly has expressed concern over issues related to power supply in various villages under Deogaon block of Bolangir district.

The panel led by legislator Narasingha Mishra visited Jarasingh, Kuturla, Badabandh, Landapathar, Badabandh and Singhamunda panchayats. Its members took stock of the problems rising out of supply of electricity in these panchayats.

The committee comprising Brajrajnagar legislator Kishore Mohanty and Deogarh legislator Subansh Panigahy held talks with people at Amapada, Karunajahara, Landapathar, Ghatuladunguri and Baliamunda villages where they were drawn attention about frequent power cuts and low voltage.

People expressed their unhappiness over this perennial problem. The committee members had directed the Energy department to sort out the electricity issues in these villages.

It was leant that the transformer has not been upgraded at Landapathar while there is no power supply for Jhikermal and Mirdhapada. Locals BDO, people’s representatives, engineers accompanied the committee members during the visit.

