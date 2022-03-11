Malkangiri, March 10: A day after 25 students abandoned the government sports hostel here and left for home, power supply to the hostel was restored after the district administration intervened, Thursday.

On being informed, Collector Vishal Singh directed the power discom, Tata Power, to immediately resume power supply to the hostel at Malkangiri Stadium. Efforts were also made to bring back the students who had left for their homes.

Tata Power had terminated power supply to the hostel over Rs 49 lakh pending bills before the panchayat polls. Later, Rs 19.75 lakh was paid with an assurance that the remaining amount will be paid within a month following which the power supply was restored. Ten days back, Tata Power again cut off the power supply after the hostel authorities failed to clear the arrears.

PNN