Kuamara: Even as the North Electricity Supply Company (Nesco) intensified cracking whip on defaulters since Monday, consumers in Gopabandhunagar block of Mayurbhanj district have accused the staff of misbehavior towards them.

Angry people allegedly detained Nesco staff over power disconnection at Ranibandh panchayat Tuesday. They have filed a complaint against some villagers.

On the other hand, some consumers filed a complaint at Khunta police station against the Nesco staff. Police registered two cases and started an investigation.

According to reports, Nesco staff had gone to Naupada to collect pending dues. Trouble started when Nesco staff was in the house of Ramkrushna Nayak. Ramkrushna’s wife offered to pay Rs 1500 to Nesco staff towards pending dues. The staff refused to accept that amount and demanded Rs 3000 instead.

Later, Ramkrushna and his son reached home and allegedly detained the staff following arguments between them over the dues.

The father-son duo allegedly threatened the Nesco staff with life. Nesco SDO Prashant Kumar Meena lodged a complaint at the police station.

On the other hand, Ramkrushna’s wife accused Nesco Vigilance manager Deepak Kumar Das, other staff Diptikant Bhuyan and Dayanidhi Mohant of misbehaving with her.

The incident has cropped up amid the disconnection drive. The discom has so far disconnected power supply to 832 consumers in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajapur, Mauyrbhanj and Keonjhar. It has toughened its stand on collecting its dues and has collected over Rs 1.24 crore from 2071 consumers.

In a press statement, the Nesco said it has targeted to collect Rs 2.10 crore. The company has pressed 22 special squads into service and disconnected 183 consumers in Mayurbhanj.

PNN