Paradip: Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL) township and plant site wore a very patriotic and festive look August 13 to 15. The employees, their family members, workers, security personnel and vendors put in a lot of effort to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme a huge success and make the event a grand one. Starting from Navratna Administrative Building, Guest House, Konark Club, Children Park, Multipurpose Hall, DAV School, Hospital, Employees’ quarters were adorned with the Tricolour giving the entire area an impressive look. Pranab Bhattacharyya, Chief Manufacturing Officer & Unit Head hoisted the National Flag and addressed the employees and their family members. He distributed prizes to employees and security members on their various achievements. Arun Kanti Acharya, Head-Security and Sanjay Ketan Sethy, Manager (Administration) conducted the proceedings.