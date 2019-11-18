As the city observes rapid urbanisation, the demand for a robust public transport system has been the need of the hour. However, experts believe that a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) in this aspect is a recipe for disaster.

The Bhubaneswar Puri Transport Corporation Limited (BPTCL)—the ferrying service between the Capital city and Puri— gradually transformed to Capital Regional Urban Transport (CRUT). However, erstwhile BPTCL which was under PPP reported heavy revenue losses before it was remodeled.

An RTI reply filed by Pradeep Pradhan, an RTI activist here, stated that BPTCL, a state government undertaking, had invested Rs 185 crores in procurement of 185 buses between 2010 and 2014. However, within seven years of its service, the BPTCL was able to generate only `8.5 crore revenue and 180 of its buses now lie defunct in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

“Private-Public Partnership (PPP) is a buzzword in the circles of state administration in an attempt to engage private players for service delivery to the people. While in some cases PPP model is successful in many cases it is not. The PPP in BPTCL was a failure because private players were keen on making profits rather than providing service. For a budding urban transport as in Bhubaneswar, PPP is not safe for its growth,” said

Shubendru Mallick, a former urban planner.