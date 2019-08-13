Mumbai: ‘Saaho’ star Prabhas has been in a hush-hush romance with south siren Anushka Shetty although the two maintain that they are just “good friends”.

Meanwhile, reports claim that the two, who have been friends for over 10 years, seem to be ready to take their relationship to the next level. Prabhas and Anushka are reportedly on the hunt to find a love nest in Los Angeles. This new update comes admits reports that the hunk hosted a special screening of ‘Saaho’ for his lady love.

On the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for the big release of his high-octane action thriller ‘Saaho’ that will see his star opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film that was initially set to release on Independence day, had its release postponed to August 30, to enjoy a solo release.

Similarly, Anushka Shetty is busy with her upcoming movie with veteran director Mani Ratnam.