Mumbai: Baahubali actor Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor shared a new poster of their soon-to-release film Saaho on their respective social media pages.

The poster captures a romantic moment between Shraddha and Prabhas.

Shraddha wrote, “Buckle up! We’re coming to you on August 30,” while Prabhas captioned it, “Darlings, we are coming to get you on August 30, 2019 ! Be ready!”

Take a look at the new poster of Saaho:

Saaho is filmed on a grand scale with larger than life action sequences. The previous posters focused on the action side of both the protagonists – while Prabhas was seen riding a bike with chaos and mayhem around him, Shraddha, who reportedly plays the role of a cop, was seen with a gun in her hands.

Here are the previous posters of Saaho:

Saaho was earlier scheduled to release August 15. However, last week the makers announced a new release date for the film citing pending VFX work for the delay.

Saaho is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday and Mahesh Manjrekar, among others.