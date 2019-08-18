Mumbai: Baahubali stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have shared a new poster of their upcoming action thriller ‘Saaho’. The stars look sizzling in the new poster and fans cannot wait for the movie to release in theatres nearby soon.

The movie is the return of Prabhas to the big screen after Baahubali and has been the talk of the nation since its inception and now that the trailer and songs of the film are out, fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release.

The south superstar took to Instagram once again today to share another poster of the film which showcases the love between Shraddha and him. He captioned this picture as “Action, Romance and so much more! Get ready for #SaahoOnAugust30 !”

The film helmed by Sujeeth also features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi and Neil Nitin Mukesh’s in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on 30th August this year.