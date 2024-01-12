Mumbai: Filmmaker Nag Ashwin has announced that his upcoming mythology inspired sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas is all set to release May 9.

The film, featuring ace performers like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD executed a grand release date announcement through raiders across multiple cities Pan-India, including Varanasi, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Kashmir, and Vijayawada.

During the event, the raiders marched together, building anticipation and unveiled the scroll in a unique and exciting way, announcing the film’s release date as May 9, 2024.

Vyjayanthi Movies Founder and Producer C. Ashwini Dutt expressed his thoughts on the notable release date announcement stating: “As Vyjayanthi Movies marked its 50th year, the importance of May 9th in our cinematic journey remains evident. From the iconic ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari’ to the award-winning Mahanati and Maharshi, this date has etched its place in our history.”

“Now, the release of Kalki 2898 AD featuring gifted artists like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone marks a special moment for us and aligns with the banner’s milestone 50th year, making it even more meaningful as we continue our journey at Vyjayanthi Movies.”