Mumbai: The evergreen Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 35th birthday today. On this special occasion, big stars poured in birthday wishes for the dimple queen. Among them was Baahubali fame Prabhas who also wished his Adipurush co-star.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Gorgeous Superstar @deepikapadukone”.

It is rare that Prabhas posts a picture of another star on his social media account and because of this, this post is being discussed today. It might be because Prabhas is going to do a film with the birthday girl Deepika.

The two will share screen space for the first time in Adipurush. Deepika was in the news for charing a hefty amount of fees for this film. However, the title of the film is not confirmed yet while it was earlier declared on social media that it would be named Adipurush.

Apart from Deepika, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan. The film will be directed by Nag Ashwin and its producer is Vyjayanthi movies. The multilingual film is slated to release in 2022.