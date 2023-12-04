Mumbai: Actress Prachi Desai has revealed how Manoj Bajpayee and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni pampered her with sumptuous meals during the shoot of ‘Silence 2‘, and ‘Dhootha‘ respectively.

In the acting journey of Prachi, the tales of camaraderie extend beyond the frames, notably with her last two co-stars, Naga Chaitanya from ‘Dhootha’ and Manoj from ‘Silence 2…The Night Owl Murders.’

Despite the diversity of the projects, both actors shared a heartwarming commitment to ensuring Prachi’s well-being, particularly through the universal language of food.

On the set of ‘Dhootha’, Chaitanya emerged not only as a talented co-star but also as a culinary companion. Beyond scenes and scripts, he took it upon himself to pamper Prachi with an array of delightful dishes from his cloud-kitchen.

Switching gears to ‘Silence 2‘, Prachi found herself under the nurturing wing of Manoj.

Renowned for his generosity, Manoj took the art of co-star care to another level. Not only did he provide sage advice and acting wisdom, but he also ensured Prachi was well-fed.

From cooking sumptuous meals himself to exploring local delicacies, Manoj’s thoughtful gestures translated into a culinary journey that paralleled their on-screen collaboration.

Talking about the same, the actress said: “Working with Naga and Manoj felt like sharing a meal of memories on and off-screen — where their kindness became the secret ingredient that made every project special.”

Naga Chaitanya has marked his debut on OTT with the supernatural suspense thriller series ‘Dhootha’.

The actor plays the role of Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist who finds himself engulfed by supernatural events that are at the nexus of many mysterious and gruesome deaths and are now shadowing his family.

The eight-episode series also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai playing pivotal roles.

Helmed by national award-winning director Vikram Kumar, the series unfolds as an atmospheric, supernatural thriller — a mesmerising tapestry of tension and mystery that holds viewers spellbound until the very end.

The thriller drama is streaming on Prime Video.

