Bhubaneswar: Noted writer Pradeep Dash was conferred with the 40th edition of Sarala Puraskar for his historical novel “Charu Chibar O Charjya”. Dash’s book is based on the history of Buddhism in the country.

The award was presented to him by Governor Dr Ganeshi Lal. Two more eminent personalities were also honoured for their contribution to the field of music and art. Pandit Harmohan Khuntia was awarded the ‘Ila Panda Sangeet Samman’ and Lalat Mohan Patnaik received the ‘Ila Panda Chitrakala Samman’.

The Governor extolled the contributions of the artists at the award ceremony.

Pradeep Dash said he decided to write ‘Charu Chibar O Charjya’ as he didn’t find enough foundational literature with respect to Buddhism. “This is irrespective of the fact that Buddhism originated and grew in this country,” said the writer.

Dash has also won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1998 and was conferred with Utkal Sahitya Samman last year.

The annual Sarala Puraskar is awarded by Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT) of IMFA.