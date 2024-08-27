Bhubaneswar/Angul: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Monday laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 94.83 crore in education, health, and road sectors which will benefit the students and the public in Athmallik subdivision under Angul district. Inaugurating the new building and dormitory of Odisha Model School in Banamalipur block under Angul district on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, Pradhan said two schools in each block and urban area will develop into PM Shri Schools.

The National Education Policy (NEP) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritised our education to meet the needs of the world and prepare the new generation for the future, Pradhan said. He said about 800 schools in the state are planned to be developed into PM Shri Schools. This school will play a major role in carrying forward the basic tradition in the Athmallik subdivision, he added. The Union Minister advised the District Collector to bring together all the departments of the district and plan to increase the irrigation and farming activities in all the villages of Athmallik. “We will have to take collective responsibility to make the Athmallik subdivision an ideal subdivision. Women’s empowerment and employment should be our priority along with education, health, transit, and transportation systems,” he said.

Pradhan said a welfare government has been formed in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a popular government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Odisha. The Union Minister said women beneficiaries will be given Rs 10,000 annually and a total of Rs 50,000 will be credited directly to their bank accounts in five years under the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ launched by the BJP government in the state. More than 1 crore mothers will benefit from this scheme, which he said will be the biggest scheme in Odisha to empower the mothers.